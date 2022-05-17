Pixel 6, problems with the fingerprint reader? With Android 13 beta 2 great improvements

Google is working hard to improve the in-display sensor for reading fingerprints on the latest generation Pixel range. Now, according to a user on Reddit, with the Android 13 beta 2 update, things seem to have improved markedly on the Pixel 6.

While waiting to try the Pixel 6a, equipped with a newly designed fingerprint reader, let’s rely on the “just_lurking_through” user experience who downloaded the new software version. And now – he says – the new in-display sensor for reading the fingerprints of his Pixel 6 works perfectly. He writes:

I’ve never been one of those who complained excessively about the fingerprint scanner, but with this latest update there’s a huge difference. We go from night to day for speed and reliability. I say this as someone who has never carefully checked the improvements of the biometric sensor, but in this case I noticed the changes immediately.

Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

THE INSTABILITY OF BETA

Now you have to understand if you prefer to have a slightly shaky beta on your Pixel 6 (or 6 Pro) but which guarantees a much more satisfying fingerprint sensor user experience than before or rather opt for a somewhat flaky biometric recognition system within an “older” – but stable – version of Android.

To discover all the news of Android 13 Beta 2, we invite you to consult our dedicated articles.

