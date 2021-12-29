Pixel 6, official and unofficial solutions to solve connectivity problems

Recently in the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro some have emerged connectivity problems: Several owners have reported that they are no longer able to connect to networks that previously worked, or that they have worse cellular connectivity than before. Everything seems to be attributable, once again, to the infamous December patch, which caused so much trouble for the latest Google Phones (and also arrived late); the fact is that Google says it has found a potential solution, which however requires the sharing the IMEI code.

Google is contacting privately via email users who have reported connectivity problems in the official support forum, explaining that they would like to send a corrective patch to the affected devices to verify its effectiveness. Also for diagnostic purposes, the Mountain View developers also ask for other useful data, such as location, environment in which they detected the problems (at home / outdoors / in a building …) and more.