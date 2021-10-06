Pixel 6: its price and release date are confirmed by the announcement of a German chain of stores

We will not have to wait for the presentation on October 19 to know the price and release date of the new Pixel 6, since a advertising print confirming this information along with more details.

As it had been leaked last week, the price of The Pixel 6 will be much cheaper than expected, since many of us feared that it will get closer to 1,000 euros but finally the mobile will start below 650 euros.

The price and release date of the Pixel 6

The filtration comes from a batch of advertising print from the famous German chain of stores Saturn, from the same group as Media Markt, in which there is a offer for the reservation of Pixel 6.

In the following image we can see that promotional print of the Pixel 6 we can see that its price will be 649 euros, as it had been leaked a few days ago, also informing which day it would be available to buy.

In this form we see that for reservations made between October 19 (presentation date) to October 27, they will get free Bose headphones valued at 279.99 euros, with which it is then speculated that from October 28 is when it would already be on sale and the mobile would begin to reach its first buyers.

That promotional print also confirms some of its Technical specifications. In the description we can see the following characteristics:

Dual camera (50 MP + 12 MP) and 8 MP front camera.

8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal memory.

4,620 mAh battery.

Fingerprint reader.

Facial recognition.

Via | 9to5Google