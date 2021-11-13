Pixel 6: Google explains why the fingerprint reader is slow

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro incorporate great capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) thanks to the Tensor chip of our own development.

Nevertheless, the new Pixels seem to be somewhat slow when it comes to reading fingerprints. Or at least that is what is deduced from various reports, given that the phone is not for sale in Spain.

According has explained Google in a response to a complaint from a user on Twitter, the “Improved security algorithms” make the phone’s fingerprint sensor feel sluggish.

We apologize for the inconveniences. The Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor uses improved security algorithms. In some cases, these added protections may take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.

Google also added to the tweet a link to the steps to fix problems with the sensor, which do not really provide a solution to the slowness.

I’m sorry, but I’ve tried everything you’ve linked to me. It is still very inaccurate. I have seen many other similar complaints on the internet. However, I am still waiting for a software solution«The user replied to Google.

The Pixel 6 has an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, which is different from the “ultrasonic” fingerprint sensors that Samsung uses in the Galaxy S21 series, and the front camera lacks facial recognition as Google considers it insecure.

Google’s Pixel 6 is the first device to use the company’s own processor, and many have wondered how much this adds to the cost. Google may have had to cut costs in order to fit the new chip into your device.