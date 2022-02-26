Pixel 6, Google admits WiFi problem: corrective update in March

Eventually Google recognized the WiFi connectivity issue of its Pixel 6 smartphones and confirmed that a corrective update is now in development, but it will take some time to receive it. The story started with the reports of users who pointed out that after the February update, WiFi connectivity had become unreliable: disconnections after a few minutes of standby, inability to connect with the saved WiFi networks and to use WiFi and Bluetooth at the same time. In short, a problem that is certainly not secondary that penalizes the experience of use not a little.

In the past few hours Google has provided an official clarification on Reddit:

After some investigation, we have identified the cause of the problem and determined that it affects a very small number of devices. Obviously we realize that this is an unsatisfactory experience and we have immediately developed a software fix that will be available with the next Google Pixel Update, which will be released in March.

In the meantime, there is a suggestion to contact the assistance service to evaluate the available options which, however, according to what has emerged in recent weeks, are not conclusive. The intervention of Google then postpone the appointment with the resolution of the problem to the March patch implicitly confirming that the update of the last few days – without detailed changelog – did not solve the WiFi problem.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro are recently also available in Italy and the new problems of the connectivity section were not the best business card to accompany its debut. However, Google talks about a few affected models and a fix that should file the defect (hoping it will be effective immediately, see problems with the fingerprint reader).

