MobileAndroid

Pixel 6, Google admits WiFi problem: corrective update in March

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Eventually Google recognized the WiFi connectivity issue of its Pixel 6 smartphones and confirmed that a corrective update is now in development, but it will take some time to receive it. The story started with the reports of users who pointed out that after the February update, WiFi connectivity had become unreliable: disconnections after a few minutes of standby, inability to connect with the saved WiFi networks and to use WiFi and Bluetooth at the same time. In short, a problem that is certainly not secondary that penalizes the experience of use not a little.

In the past few hours Google has provided an official clarification on Reddit:

After some investigation, we have identified the cause of the problem and determined that it affects a very small number of devices. Obviously we realize that this is an unsatisfactory experience and we have immediately developed a software fix that will be available with the next Google Pixel Update, which will be released in March.

In the meantime, there is a suggestion to contact the assistance service to evaluate the available options which, however, according to what has emerged in recent weeks, are not conclusive. The intervention of Google then postpone the appointment with the resolution of the problem to the March patch implicitly confirming that the update of the last few days – without detailed changelog – did not solve the WiFi problem.

Read:

How to know if your mobile plays Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video at the highest quality

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro are recently also available in Italy and the new problems of the connectivity section were not the best business card to accompany its debut. However, Google talks about a few affected models and a fix that should file the defect (hoping it will be effective immediately, see problems with the fingerprint reader).

 

Google Pixel 6 16.3 cm (6.4) Dual SIM Android 12 5G USB Type-C 8 GB 128 GB 4614 mAh Black Pixel 6, 16.3 cm (6.4), 8 GB, 128 GB, 50 MP, Android 12, Black
Amazon Marketplace
647 

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Bpm power to 855 euros or from eBay to 949 euros.
  • Google Pixel 6 is available online from Evoluxion to 577 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro at € 950 and Pixel 6 at € 641. (Update February 23, 2022, 10:02 am)

Previous articleOnePlus has an “Oscar” in the pipeline, debuting in the second quarter
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Pixel 6, Google admits WiFi problem: corrective update in March

Eventually Google recognized the WiFi connectivity issue of its Pixel 6 smartphones and confirmed that a corrective update...
Android

OnePlus has an “Oscar” in the pipeline, debuting in the second quarter

OnePlus is particularly busy in this period: it is working to bring its top range OnePlus 10 Pro...
Android

Wear OS 3.2, new developer preview: what happened to the Google Assistant?

The relationship between Google and the world of smartwatches is both continuous and discontinuous. I continue because Mountain...
Android

Samsung Good Lock, how many news! There is a launcher for the Z Flip 3 external display

  In our dedicated special we called it "the Swiss army knife" of Samsung. And now the Korean giant...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.