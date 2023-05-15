Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users report overheating and battery draining

Several Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users have reported overheating and battery draining issues with their devices, according to posts on Reddit, the Google support forum and Twitter.
The website Engadget said that a user reported that their Pixel 6 Pro was overheating and draining the battery excessively. His suspicion is that the new problem would be in the Google App after an update on May 12th.
In a report on Reddit, the user says that the Google App application is using the battery abnormally and even formatting the device, the problem continues. He also reports that the device is heating up more than expected, worrying about battery and CPU damage.
Several users contacted Google support, but report that the measure was not effective. Also, some had the idea of using an earlier version of the Google App, but that didn’t solve the problem either.
The latest update to the Google app is killing my battery on Pixel 7 Pro, and it is not an app you can prevent loading if you want to use the phone. @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/8e5Rlz5dt4
— James Kimbley (@JimboKimbo) May 14, 2023
Including, one of the users reported being on an older version from May 10th that causes the same problem of excessive battery drain. Many people took to the Google support forums and Twitter to report the issues.
In one of them, user nocapsallspaces mentioned that he was losing 20% of his battery every hour, even without using his cell phone. Others believe that the problem got worse after the May update.
So far, Google has not commented on the problems. Probably should release an update soon to fix the Google App issues and clarify what’s going on.