Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users report overheating and battery draining

Several Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users have reported overheating and battery draining issues with their devices, according to posts on Reddit, the Google support forum and Twitter. The website Engadget said that a user reported that their Pixel 6 Pro was overheating and draining the battery excessively. His suspicion is that the new problem would be in the Google App after an update on May 12th.

In a report on Reddit, the user says that the Google App application is using the battery abnormally and even formatting the device, the problem continues. He also reports that the device is heating up more than expected, worrying about battery and CPU damage. - Advertisement - Several users contacted Google support, but report that the measure was not effective. Also, some had the idea of ​​using an earlier version of the Google App, but that didn’t solve the problem either.