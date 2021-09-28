Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: More reasonable than expected

Thanks to a leak we have the price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Europe, and no, this time the information does not come from a rumor or an anonymous source, but rather originates from a “well-known European telemarketer.” The name of it has not transcended for obvious reasons, but the source that collects all this information has a remarkable credibility, and the truth is that in the end everything fits quite well.

In addition to the price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this information collects some interesting details related to the color and the release date. There are many things to tell, but before entering into the matter we are going to remember the possible technical specifications that both smartphones will have, since this provides us with a totally necessary basis on which we can assess whether that possible price, which we will see later, is reasonable or excessive.

Possible Pixel 6 specs

6.4-inch AMOLED-type screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution.

Google Tensor SoC at 5nm, equipped with an eight-core CPU and unknown GPU. It will have hardware specialized in AI-powered photography.

8 GB of RAM.

128GB-256GB-512GB storage capacity.

50 MP rear camera, 12 MP secondary lens working as wide angle.

12 MP front camera.

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen.

Android 12 as the operating system.

Constructed of aluminum and glass.

IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Measurements: 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm.

Possible specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro

6.71-inch curved AMOLED-type screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution.

Google Tensor SoC at 5nm, equipped with an eight-core CPU and unknown GPU. It will have hardware specialized in AI-powered photography.

12 GB of RAM.

128GB-256GB-512GB storage capacity.

50 MP rear camera, 12 MP secondary lens working as a wide angle and an additional 48 MP lens working as a telephoto lens (4x optical zoom).

12 MP front camera.

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen.

Android 12 as the operating system.

Constructed of aluminum and glass.

IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Measurements: 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm.

Price of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

As we can see from the breakdown of specifications that we have given you, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will directly cover the high range, and will compete with the most advanced smartphones from Samsung, Apple and other giants in the sector. It remains to be seen, yes, if the Google Tensor SoC is capable of offering the same level of raw performance as a Snapdragon 888. Frankly, I see it unlikely, but that possible lack should be compensated by the potential of said chip in tasks of AI applied to photography.

In terms of construction quality, everything seems to indicate that Google will use premium materials in its new terminals. The price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Europe will be 649 euros and 899 euros, respectively, two figures that seem quite reasonable considering those two lists of specifications that we have given previously. I also think that the difference in price between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro is justified, since the latter has a larger screen, with higher resolution and a higher refresh rate, as well as more RAM and a superior camera configuration. .

We already know the price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but what about their release date? This new information follows the leaks that we had seen previously, and ensures that Google will present both terminals on October 19, although They will not be available for direct purchase until the 28th of that same month.. In short, we are leaving at the end of next month, as planned.

We finished with a “colorful” dessert. According to all the sources that I have been able to consult so far, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available in color black, white, green, pink and gold, but it is not ruled out that Google may surprise us with other colors.