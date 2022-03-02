Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: when updated to the latest version, no Android 12L beta 3

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro they will certainly be top of the range, and also appreciated by the public despite the youth problems that Google has (in part) solved in recent times. However, it is certain that these two smartphones do not get along very well with the updates: we saw it in December, for example, when the patches were withdrawn, then in January with the release delay compared to the rest of the Pixel range, and then again with the beta 2 of Android 12L available for everyone … except for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. And there would be other cases of various malfunctions.

The latest joke played on the new Pixels touches Android 12L and, to be precise, its Beta 3. The release concerned them too, who subsequently received – surprisingly – a second update, build SQ1D.220 205.004. Well, the paradox is that who she has not updated to the latest version – therefore the one released a week ago – can safely install the beta 3 of Android 12L, who instead has updated will be forced to wait for beta 4. The confirmation came directly from Google via Reddit.

At least from all this we can extrapolate some good news: Google has revealed that the fourth beta will arrive in March.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Phone2go to 809 euros or from eBay to 899 euros .

or from eBay to . Google Pixel 6 is available online from Phone2go to 569 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro at 900 euros and Pixel 6 at 644 euros.

(Update of February 25, 2022, at 17:27)