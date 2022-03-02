MobileAndroid

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: when updated to the latest version, no Android 12L beta 3

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro they will certainly be top of the range, and also appreciated by the public despite the youth problems that Google has (in part) solved in recent times. However, it is certain that these two smartphones do not get along very well with the updates: we saw it in December, for example, when the patches were withdrawn, then in January with the release delay compared to the rest of the Pixel range, and then again with the beta 2 of Android 12L available for everyone … except for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. And there would be other cases of various malfunctions.

The latest joke played on the new Pixels touches Android 12L and, to be precise, its Beta 3. The release concerned them too, who subsequently received – surprisingly – a second update, build SQ1D.220 205.004. Well, the paradox is that who she has not updated to the latest version – therefore the one released a week ago – can safely install the beta 3 of Android 12L, who instead has updated will be forced to wait for beta 4. The confirmation came directly from Google via Reddit.

At least from all this we can extrapolate some good news: Google has revealed that the fourth beta will arrive in March.

Read:

OPPO as OnePlus: announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad

 

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Phone2go to 809 euros or from eBay to 899 euros.
  • Google Pixel 6 is available online from Phone2go to 569 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro at 900 euros and Pixel 6 at 644 euros.

(Update of February 25, 2022, at 17:27)

Previous articleRecensione Samsung Galaxy S22: dimensioni perfette e tanta sostanza
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: when updated to the latest version, no Android 12L beta 3

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro they will certainly be top of the range, and also appreciated by the...
Android

Recensione Samsung Galaxy S22: dimensioni perfette e tanta sostanza

A title clearly to explain for this Samsung Galaxy S22 review , which is balanced and consistent, has...
Android

ZTE anticipates MWC 2022: “Here is the 5G set-top box that we will present”

ZTE announced that at the Mobile World Congress 2022 scheduled in less than two days in Barcelona it...
Android

Android 13 will allow you to adjust the brightness of the flashlight

Almost all smartphones have an LED flash, which in most cases is used more as a flashlight than...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.