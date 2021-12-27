Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, new bug blocks automatic rotation and compass

Colleagues from Android Police they did some quick tests with dedicated diagnostic apps such as Sensor Test, and confirmed that both the accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass stop communicating with the main SoC . The reasons for these problems are unclear, nor has it been possible to identify a behavior that causes it. The failure of the compass, in particular, can be a problem especially for navigation apps and maps, which are not able to understand in which direction the device is pointing.

The reports have only begun to appear in the last few days, so it is easy to suspect that the bug is somehow related to the latest patch in distribution, that of December. Although for the other Pixels it proved to be a slap-up update, thanks to the very long list of bug fixes, on the sixth generation things seem to have gone a little worse, starting with a release with several days of delay and other bugs that forced Google to disable some features of Assistant, such as Call Screen and Hold For Me. For now it is risky to point the finger in a certain way, but at least the suspicion is there.

At this point developments are expected. For the moment Google has not commented; it is worth remembering that soon, by calculating the usual monthly release mode, the January patch should arrive, which could fix this and other problems. It remains to be seen how much the holidays have affected and how long the in-house developers have been aware of the problem. The source is keen to clarify that the bug does not seem compatible with the one famous for years for which all the sensors stop communicating with the device: for example, the brightness and proximity ones continue to work correctly.