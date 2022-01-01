Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, December patch withdrawn due to connectivity issues

For those who have already received the patch and are now in trouble, Google suggests to use the Android Flash Tool official to reinstall the previous version of the operating system. Just go to the official website from your computer, connect your phone via USB cable and follow the few simple instructions. But be careful: you will need to reset your smartphone to factory settings, so remember to make a good backup before proceeding.

The December patch had a definitely troubled path. It arrived a couple of weeks behind the other Pixels, and bug and issue reports quickly surfaced. Google itself in the past few days had been forced to suspend some Assistant features, even before that there was the gaffe of false storm alerts, then problems emerged in reading data from position sensors such as compass, gyroscope and accelerometer.

The patch-specific problems fit among other things in a wider context in which it is easy to say that Android 12 was not among the most successful versions of the operating system, at least in the initial stages. Several third-party manufacturers, such as Samsung and OnePlus, have been forced to stop distribution of the update in their trailblazers. With the December patch it seemed that the situation had returned to normal, at least for the older Pixels, with a changelog full of bug fixes and enthusiastic reports from users.