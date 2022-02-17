Pixel 6 / 6 Pro: Magic Eraser causes Photos app to close

This week, Google has launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Spain, of which we will soon bring you our in-depth analysis.

The phone has garnered pretty good reviews, although its launch has been plagued with bugs. Now the users have begun to report a new issue affecting the Photos app.

Back in November, some Pixel 6 owners discovered that the Magic Eraser tool was missing due to a bug in Google Photos and this issue was quickly fixed.

However, now users have started reporting Constant crashes of the Photos app after trying to edit a photo with Magic Eraser. Both the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro appear to be affected.

The problematic software update appears to be Google Photos version 5.76.0.425427310, which was released in early February. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners who have not yet updated to this software version are advised to keep their current version until Google releases an official fix.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a fix for the Pixel 6 Google Photos app error yet, as restarting or reinstalling doesn’t fix the problem.