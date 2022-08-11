Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a: Google releases an update to fix a bug

- Advertisement -

Let’s get rid of the doubts right away: no, it’s not yet time for the August security patches. Ifgoogle- -6a-android-13-beta-served/"> Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the beginning of last month received those of July on time, in fact, the newcomer Pixel 6a with the first did not appear very well, given that it is still stopped at those of June.

Yesterday, however, Google started rolling out a small update for Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a. According to the description provided by the Mountain View giant on its official website (you can find the page in question by following the link in SOURCE), the update is simply limited to fix a bug that resulted in a GPS malfunction.

Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px Google Pixel 6a 71.8 x 152.2 x 8.9 mm

6.1 inches – 2400×1080 px

More specifically, the changelog talks about “a GPS position error under certain conditions“, without specifying what they were. In any case, if you have encountered any flaws with geolocation using your latest generation Pixels, this latest firmware should have put things right. The Pixel 6 family, in short, has found the compass.

For our market the software versions available are the following:

EMEA (DE, ES, FR, IE, IT, UK) Pixel 6: SQ3A.220705.001.B2

Pixel 6 Pro: SQ3A.220705.001.B2

Pixel 6a: SD2A.220601.003.B1

The release of this small update was also an opportunity to clarify that “in the next weeks” sit will finally be the turn of the updates containing the security patches of August 2022.

