Pixel 4a no longer available on the Google Store: what’s new?

By: Abraham

If you were planning on buying a Pixel 4a, maybe it is too late. The official Google store has in fact removed the smartphone, which now appears to be “No longer available“, as clearly stated also on the Italian shop. The same fate also affects Pixel 4a 5G abroad, whose production had already been stopped last summer (as well as for Pixel 5).

So Google is preparing to renew its smartphone portfolio, and we can hypothesize that this is somehow linked to the imminent availability of the 6 and 6 Pro models on markets other than the initial ones (United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany). Evidently the stocks in the warehouse have run out, and it is difficult (but we cannot exclude it a priori) the Mountain View company will return to offer it again.

Pixel 4a is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a 5.8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, 3,140mAh battery with 18W charging and a 12.2MP Dual Pixel rear camera. The 8MP front cam is integrated into a hole in the upper left corner of the screen. The official selling price was 389 euros.

Later Google also released a 5G version with a slightly wider screen – 6.2 “instead of 5.8 – and equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor. There are two rear cameras, one 12.2MP flanked by the 16MP ultra wide angle, while the battery is 3,885mAh.

Google anticipates the debut of the new Pixel 6 and its SoC, Tensor

On the international stores the Pixels currently available are therefore 6, 6 Pro and, in some cases, 5a 5G (in the USA, for example). The rumors that they would like the next debut of Pixel 6a are increasingly insistent, whose technical specifications have now emerged in their almost total entirety and whose presentation date is also hypothesized: May 26. And Google seems to be preparing precisely for this: via the older models, off to the upcoming news.

