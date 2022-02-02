Pixel 4a no longer available on the Google Store: what’s new?

So Google is preparing to renew its smartphone portfolio, and we can hypothesize that this is somehow linked to the imminent availability of the 6 and 6 Pro models on markets other than the initial ones (United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany). Evidently the stocks in the warehouse have run out, and it is difficult (but we cannot exclude it a priori) the Mountain View company will return to offer it again.

Later Google also released a 5G version with a slightly wider screen – 6.2 “instead of 5.8 – and equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor. There are two rear cameras, one 12.2MP flanked by the 16MP ultra wide angle, while the battery is 3,885mAh.

On the international stores the Pixels currently available are therefore 6, 6 Pro and, in some cases, 5a 5G (in the USA, for example). The rumors that they would like the next debut of Pixel 6a are increasingly insistent, whose technical specifications have now emerged in their almost total entirety and whose presentation date is also hypothesized: May 26. And Google seems to be preparing precisely for this: via the older models, off to the upcoming news.