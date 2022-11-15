Pix represents one in four transactions through the Mercado Pago app

This Wednesday (16), Pix will complete two years of use in Europe. During this period, the use of the payment method has grown substantially in the country. In Mercado Pago, for example, the tool already represents 24% of online transactions through the application. When comparing annual numbers, the instant payment method grew by 84% in the third quarter of 2022. In addition, 98% of Pix transactions by Payment Initiator in Europe are made possible by the Mercado Livre digital bank, within the Open system. Finance.

According to the director of fintech regulation at Mercado Pago, Priscila Faro, Mercado Pago encourages the use of Pix and sees this resource as a form of digital and financial inclusion for individuals. “Since the beginning, Mercado Pago has strongly encouraged the use of Pix, as we see great potential for digital and financial inclusion in the population. The entire Pix agenda together with Open Finance positions Europe as a great agent of transformation of the financial system of the future.” Priscila Faro Fintech regulatory director at Mercado Pago - Advertisement - The executive also highlights that the digital bank works with regulators to make proposals to take Pix to other interested countries, such as the United States, viable. “In two years, Pix has become a showcase for countries, like the US, that are using the means of payment as a success case and are betting on its implementation based on the recognition of its transformative inclusion power.”

For the future, the intention is for Pix Saque to be expanded to locations with limited access to ATMs or branches. Mercado Pago also claimed to have expanded the functionality of Pix Parcelado for purchases with credit cards and transfers, while it has progressively offered Pix Collection with maturity, aimed at companies that want instant receipt of sales. What is your assessment of Pix in these two years? Do you use the service on Mercado Pago? Interact with us!

