Pix crashed? Itaú presents instability this Monday (19)

If you tried to make a Pix today and faced a problem, know that you are not alone, especially if you are a Itaú bank customer. Several reports of instability were sent to the platform DownDetector from the ookla and Twitter, where users mostly complain about problems transacting via Pix.

According to DownDetectorthe instability started at 3:53 pm and reached the peak of user complaints at 4:38 pm with more than 240 reports of problems, 65% of which were related to Pix, 18% to Internet Banking operations and 17% to using the app for Android and iOS .

We have instability on Pix. Please do not redo the operation and wait, it will soon be back to normal.

In the case of the mobile app, the following warning was shown on both Android and iOS:

The only response provided by the bank on social media was as follows:

Hello Mariana! Our system is experiencing momentary instability, we apologize for that. We are working to restore as soon as possible! For the time being, we recommend that you wait and do not redo any transaction. Any questions, count on us here!

In this way, we recommend that you do not try to redo the operation if you face any failure in Pix do Itaú and just wait, although the bank has not set a deadline for solving the problem or mentioned what may have caused it.

