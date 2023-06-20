HomeTech GiantsApplePix crashed? Itaú presents instability this Monday (19)

Pix crashed? Itaú presents instability this Monday (19)

AppleTech News
Pix crashed? Itaú presents instability this Monday (19)
1687209576 pix crashed itau presents instability this monday 19.jpeg
If you tried to make a Pix today and faced a problem, know that you are not alone, especially if you are a Itaú bank customer. Several reports of instability were sent to the platform DownDetector from the ookla and Twitter, where users mostly complain about problems transacting via Pix.

Reports of problems in Itaú. Image: DownDetector.

According to DownDetectorthe instability started at 3:53 pm and reached the peak of user complaints at 4:38 pm with more than 240 reports of problems, 65% of which were related to Pix, 18% to Internet Banking operations and 17% to using the app for Android and iOS .

In the case of the mobile app, the following warning was shown on both Android and iOS:

We have instability on Pix. Please do not redo the operation and wait, it will soon be back to normal.

Image: TechSmart.

The only response provided by the bank on social media was as follows:

In this way, we recommend that you do not try to redo the operation if you face any failure in Pix do Itaú and just wait, although the bank has not set a deadline for solving the problem or mentioned what may have caused it.

Speaking of Pix, it is worth remembering that Itaú launched the option to pay the Pix in up to 72 installments, see how it works here.

Are you facing problems while making Pix today? Tell in the comments.

