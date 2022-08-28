Piracy App Creator Is Outraged That Its Source Code Was Stolen

You must have heard the popular saying “thief who steals thief has 100 years of forgiveness”. As ironic as this sentence may seem, this is exactly what happened to the of a application for series and movies, whose code was stolen and used in an “illegal” way. The developer was not happy with the situation and asked GitHub to delete the wrongful copy.

Although streaming apps have made life easier for those who love movies and series, many users still use piracy as a source of consumption for movies and series. Many developers are constantly striving to create new platforms to distribute pirated content, but it seems that even those who work on creating these tools don't like to be ripped off, which is quite ironic. A tool hosted on GitHub called Movies and Series Scraper allows users to easily download and even stream movies and series illegally. Through the tool repository, we can see an animation that uses Game of Thrones and Iron Man as examples of use.