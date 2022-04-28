Latest newsIreland

Pippa O’Connor says Olympian brother Cian is her inspiration as she launches own vodka

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Model turned business tycoon Pippa O’Connor has shown she’s got a lot of bottle by selling her own vodka.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

From her early days modelling and book writing to becoming a leading name in the Irish fashion and beauty businesses, Pippa has been working on building her own empire for the past few years.

As she branches out with another new project, as an investor and creative director of a new Irish vodka company, she says she is proud that she never let anyone pigeonhole her as just a pretty face.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Duran Duran’s John Taylor ‘super excited’ for Dublin gig as he praises Irish fans

Crediting her family, including her brother, Irish Olympic showjumper Cian O’Connor, as a huge help along the way, she told the Irish Mirror: “I have a lot of friends and family that I look up to that are successful. They work in different areas, like my brother Cian arrived today and he trains and works really hard.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“He is the best at what he does and I look to people like him who are really good in their fields and I take inspiration from there.”

Mum-of-three Pippa first dipped her toes into business six years ago when she launched her clothing brand, POCO, with husband Brian Ormond.

Asked if she ever expected to be a leading businesswoman, she said: “Oh my god, no. When I think back to when I started POCO in 2016, I barely had the confidence to do it.”

Pippa was speaking as she launched vodka brand Istil 38, created by drinks industry veterans Shane Davey, John Reynolds and Niall O’Dwyer with investment from Pippa.

Among the VIP guests at the event were Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian, Anna Daly, Sarah McGovern, Ruth and Cian O’Connor, and James Patrice.

Read more: Pippa O’Connor reveals new role with Irish vodka brand

Read more: Pippa O’Connor escapes to Portugal for luxury 5-star family holiday

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleNew O’Connell Street garda station to tackle ‘mindless thuggery’ and drug dealing
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

New O’Connell Street garda station to tackle ‘mindless thuggery’ and drug dealing

A new garda station will be setup on O'Connell Street to tackle drug dealing and anti social crimes. ...
Tech News

Apple already allows you to repair some of your phones from home. Although it’s not worth it

In November of last year we were surprised by news that no one expected: Apple planned to...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected to each other. ...
Tech News

Microsoft will add a touch of color to the Windows 11 task manager

The task manager (Task Manager) was one of the most improved internal components in Windows 10. If the...