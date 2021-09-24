Pipes Screensaver is back for your favorite browser

The last time we were able to enjoy the Windows Pipes screensaver was in 2008, it was included in Windows XP Service Pack 3. However, when we went to Vista and 7, the infinite pipes were left behind forever, although only in Windows OS.

Thanks to Isaiah Odhner the recreation of this screensaver can be enjoyed in any browser. The developer managed to do it with the free Three.js library and now it’s free for everyone, a very good option for those feeling nostalgic.

The most vintage animation

Screensavers are no longer necessary today, during the 90’s CRT monitors functioned in a way that could be impaired by static images. Leaving the PC in a fixed image for a long time could cause it to “stick” to the screen in a phenomenon known as “ghosting”.

That’s where their name comes from, they literally protected your screen from being damaged, since moving images prevented this phenomenon from happening. One of the favorites was the pipes, it was strangely hypnotic since pipes were generated infinitely and never collided with each other.

The recreation of Odhner works the same way, we can even zoom, rotate the camera and restart the pipe generation process if we want. Also featured is the Utah teacup, a nostalgic Easter egg.

Developer provided the code and his final representation so we can enjoy this screensaver that first debuted in 1995.