“Pipa”, Netflix’s commitment to make an Argentine western

After a few days ago it premiered through the film Pipethe third and final installment of the trilogy starring louisana lopilato that started with Loss (2018) and the hunch (2020), the reactions to this work have stood out for the scenarios shown in this new crime and suspense adventure.

In addition to the history, another aspect that has stood out is the locations that on this occasion were in natural sites such as jump Y Jujuyboth located north of Argentina.

More than 400 people were involved in the project between cast, technical filming team, post-production and suppliers. (Netflix)

Pipe takes place ten years after he decided to leave the forces. She is now the former police officer, after discovering that she was immersed in a world of lies, she is based in the broken with his aunt Alicia. There she only dedicates herself to taking care of her son, a teenager in full rebellion.

Despite the fact that she became a lover of tranquility, her peace is affected when a murder happens in the broken. From that moment on, Manuela she begins to investigate and discovers, once again, that politics leads her to dark places. For those lovers of the genre, of the previous two installments or fans of the protagonist, here are some facts to keep in mind if you have not yet seen this feature film that is already available on Netflix.

Filming in the north of Argentina

The film stands out for its settings and more than 20 locations and sets were used for it. The most relevant were: the house of Pipelocated in the middle of the hill, on the road between Purmamarca and the Salinasthe House of Alice in Tilcarathe Stay Racing and the natural settings The castlesfilmed in Cafayate. He too Valley of the Cardonsthe spring in Jujuand and the towns of tilcara, Purmamarca and Iruya.

Pipa’s physical conditioning

The film is loaded with action scenes, which is why the protagonist had to undergo a strong training routine before starting the film. Her preparation lasted four months. In that period she had several fight rehearsals, use of firearms and physical training. Most of the action scenes were performed by her and there was no use of a stunt double.

The actress had a physical conditioning and her risk scenes were done by herself. (Netflix)

Challenges of filming the third part

The extreme windy weather and the fact that most of the scenes took place on wide, open, high ground made it very difficult to shoot. In addition, a lot of work was done during night shifts since the script required it. This, added to the fact that access to some locations was difficult, which was a logistical challenge for the production team. Shooting at night also forced the production to deploy a huge lighting crew in inaccessible locations.

The height of northern Argentina

The locations where the film was shot are two thousand 300 and up to three thousand meters high above sea level, which made everyone involved, who were not used to these places, feel fatigued and even short of breath for those who are not used to it. The lack of oxygen meant that the movements had to be slower and more deliberate, and this was taken into account for the shooting times.

More than 800 extras were used in the film. (Netflix)

The importance of color in a western

The production team wanted the contrast of colors to be important in this work so that it would attract the attention of the viewer, therefore, for daylight, the colors of nature were highlighted to incorporate them narratively into the story. In addition, natural light was used a lot to achieve golden days, with yellows and ochres, and the nights to make them cold and blue. In addition, work was done in layers: when it is shown to the Careers everything is blue, green, with more saturated colors. When is Alicia softened colors are seen where pink and orange are predominant.

The music was another character

In the film, one of the preponderant elements was the music, since it was composed for this work and its quality and originality are perceived. Such was the case of the theme interpreted by the actress Malena Narvay as background music in a scene and as the end titles song. It is a bolero composed by the group Klausan Argentine project founded in 1988 that emerged as a group with the aim of developing different languages ​​of contemporary electronic, electroacoustic and progressive music.

