Pinterest’s new measures to better protect teens on its platform

HomeTech NewsPinterest's new measures to better protect teens on its platform

Tech News
As a result of the investigation carried out by NBC News last March on the social networking platform Pinterest, exposing a series of security deficiencies for the protection of adolescents, the social networking platform is presenting the new measures that from now on they will arrive.

Among them are improved age verification mechanisms, more parental control options, and even a series of default settings for teenagers, among other aspects.

The social networking platform does not want to be singled out again after the aforementioned investigation, which revealed the shortcomings to the point that the algorithms were allies of pedophiles so that they could easily select boards with images of underage girls.

With more private account settings, and more

Pinterest says that accounts for children under 16 will be kept private, so outsiders can’t discover and invade their personal spaces. Of course, acquaintances will not be able to access their boards and profiles either, reflecting that:

We know this isn’t ideal for young people who use Pinterest to collaborate with their friends and family, but we don’t want anyone contacting them without their permission.

But in this situation, Pinterest will soon rescue the possibility that adolescents can once again share their content with known people.

In addition, new parental control options will arrive for parents of users under 18 years of age where, among other aspects, they will be able to request an access code that allows the minor to change some settings of their account.

Taking age verification more seriously

By the end of this same month of April, those of the users who entered the platform as minors and try to change the date of birth, will be asked for additional information that will be analyzed by the verification partner to confirm their legitimacy.

Pintetest will also take into account the mental health of adolescents based on a recent study carried out in collaboration with the UC Berkeley Greater Good Science Center, which shows that fixating on any inspirational content for 10 minutes a day can help adolescents protect themselves against stress and toxicity.

In addition, there will be no room for beauty filters and it will expand policies against body shame to brands, ending its list of news by noting that:

Our mission is to provide everyone with the inspiration to create a life they love, and it’s our guiding light on how we’ve built Pinterest, developed our products, and shaped our policies. As part of this ongoing work, we will continue to focus on ways we can keep teens safe.

More info/Image Credit: Pinterest

