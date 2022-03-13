Pinterest will allow you to complete a purchase without leaving the app

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Pinterest takes a new step in its efforts to become a true e-commerce platform. The company had already announced at its annual meeting that more and more users demanded power make purchases directly without leaving the Pinterest app. The company is now putting that process to the test after expanding and refining its buying tools in recent months.

At the moment, this feature is in its beta phase and is only accessible to some US Shopify partner sellers. Pinterest has announced that, in the coming weeks, it will contact these product distributors to inform them of how they can take advantage of these developments.

At the same time, the company has presented a new tool called “Your Store”, within the Pinterest Presents section. Is about a kind of “personal shopping assistant” that will show the user personalized information about products, brands and creators based on their tastes and interests. This tool is also currently in the testing phase, and only for some users in the United States. The company plans to extend the function to other countries throughout this year.

Pinterest has also announced that it will be easier for sellers from now on upload your product catalog to the social network and update your prices. It will also make available to businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada a panel with real-time statistics on searches, trends, and other important data to get to know their audiences. By the end of 2022, this tool will be available in other countries around the world.

With this move, Pinterest follows in the footsteps of Instagram. The social network owned by Meta introduced in 2020 the possibility of completing the entire purchase process without leaving the app.

