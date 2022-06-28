Pinterest trial: a former friend of the founder denounces the company

- Advertisement -

He had already denounced on several occasions, but this time the lawsuit has been admitted for processing. A judge of the Superior Court of Alameda, in the United States, has rejected Pinterest’s request that the lawsuit filed by Christine Martínez be dismissed, which means that this time a trial will have to be held.

Pinterest went public in 2019

What does the demand consist of? Christine Martinez was a friend of one of the platform’s founders, Ben Silbermann, and notes that she helped create Pinterest even though she had no contract or employment relationship with the company. However, her friend asked her to help them develop some Pinterest products and features, which she agreed to “help revive the company.”

All this happened when Pinterest was not a popular tool nor did it bring together hundreds of millions of users. What happens is that after Pinterest became popular and, in 2019, it went public after a public offering of shares. This made the founders and shareholders earn a lot of money, and Christine Martinez assures that she had a fundamental role in that transformation of the company, for which she claims compensation or, rather, your “piece of the cake”.

According to Martinez, an expert in digital marketing, her contribution to the development of key functionalities in the platform, such as dashboards, undoubtedly led to the growth of the company and the obtaining of strong income.

The directive also ensures that it created an ambitious marketing plan to promote the tool among a large list of bloggers, among other actions. As she has declared to The New York Times, “He helped her friends, who had no marketing knowledge, to create a product focused on the female audience.”

Martínez had already denounced Pinterest last September, but the company managed to have the lawsuit dismissed in December, alleging that Martínez’s requests were very distant in time and any type of compensation would have prescribed.

However, Silbermann’s former friend has not ceased in her efforts to obtain compensation for the work she performed since, despite the absence of any employment relationship or contract, she can prove the tasks she performed and their impact on the future of the company.

