Pinterest to Crack Down on Underage-Related Content

After a recent investigation carried out by NBC News revealed that Pinterest’s recommendation algorithms made it easier for pedophiles to create boards with images of underage girls, and whose images have sometimes received visits from others leaving comments of a nature sexual, Pinterest will take action on the matter.

Worst of all, Pinterest itself, which prohibits practices related to disinformation and the use of minors, has lacked adequate tools to report as there are no specific categories into which the reports can fit.



Tools to fill moderation gaps are coming soon

This investigation makes it clear that, despite the fact that Pinterest is one of the most demanding social platforms with what it allows to publish, it has lacked the appropriate tools to proactively try to put a stop to it, and to enable adequate complaints in the event that some succeed. skip the rules of participation, especially when it involves the use of images of minors.

Given this scenario, Pinterest tells the Engadget publication that content, such as nudity and pornography on the platform, it takes “very seriously”, announcing that it will implement a series of measures, including a reporting option on the boards Expanded profile reporting tools to include child-related content next week and beyond.

AI as an ally for the automatic detection of offenders

And to NBC News, a spokeswoman for pibterest even pointed out that it will also strengthen its moderation system using Artificial Intelligence, which it usually combines with human moderators, to catch some offenders automatically, and will add new systems for age verification.

Some things may sound familiar since, as we have indicated, they have been available for some time on other well-known social platforms, such as age verification systems, one of the security aspects that they are focusing on the most since Instagram.

Added to this is the growing concern for legislators, who target the main social networks, demanding better mechanisms for the protection of minors online.

Although Pinterest does not fall within the segment of the main social networks, alluding to social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, quite well-known among the general public, it still has its weight, although in any case, it also has its share of responsibility. to avoid practices related to minors and their right to privacy.

Via: Engadget

Link: NBC News Report