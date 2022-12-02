Pinterest no longer allows you to earn money creating content

- Advertisement -

Pinterest has canceled its rewards program for content creators that allowed monetization to users who published images and met certain requirements related to the impact of their publications.

Pinterest introduced a new video content format for its platform last year, Idea Pins.

The platform has announced it through the following statement:

«The creator rewards program will end on November 30, 2022. We appreciate all the creators who have participated in the program. We are committed to finding new ways to help you find success in interest and look forward to more opportunities to work together in 2023.»

It was a program that encouraged participants to create Idea Pinsa video format introduced by Pinterest last year and that each month suggested a theme that allowed the monetization of content.

Notwithstanding the termination of this program Pinterest has confirmed that it will pay a one-time bonus to the creators who participated in at least one of the challenges to obtain rewards during the months of August, September or October 2022, although without specifying the amount of this reward.

When this rewards program for creators was introduced, Pinterest announced that it had planned for the same an investment of 20 million dollars. An amount that was added to the half million dollars from the fund for creators presented last year, in addition to 1.2 million dollars injected this year into the project.