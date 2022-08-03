Pinterest launches Shuffles, an app to create shared boards

- Advertisement -

Pinterest has introduced a new app, Shuffles, which allows a new type of social interaction. In this case, it is about getting a collaborative basis in which the favorite images of the users are shared on a common board.

At the moment Shuffle is only available for iOS and only by invitation

At first, access to Shuffles is doubly restricted. On the one hand the app is available only for iOS but also those interested must get an invitation to download the app. If you don’t know anyone who is already on this platform to request an invitation, the alternative is to request the invitation directly from Shuffles, becoming part of a waiting list.

If on Pinterest users have the possibility of sharing their content with the rest of the platform’s users, saving their favorite images and generating photo albums with them that they can browse through Shuffles is about sharing this experience with a group of like-minded usersso that the result responds to the tastes of a group and not only those of an individual.

As in Pinterest, in Shuffles there are also various options for editing images, such as cropping or isolating objects from the rest of what appears in the image, making collages and superimposing photographs so that the result is a hodgepodge of ideas that, in this case, they would come from a group of users. Finally, there is also the option to introduce animations and other visual effects that would be applied to the objects that appear on the .

Shuffles has been developed by Two Twenty, an ideas and projects incubator belonging to Pinterest and which is responsible for Pinterest TV, the live shopping platform launched last fall. Shuffles seeks to offer creative group expansion to usersin a parallel effort to which other platforms are also putting.

This is the case of Canva, Adobe’s image editing platform, which in October 2021 announced the addition to its platform of the collaboration between users through shared boards through its shared online space accessible through its Creative Suite tool, allowing you to edit changes made by other users with whom the project is shared.