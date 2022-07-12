Pinterest launches new features to sell products

- Advertisement -

Pinterest has announced the launch of new features for individuals and businesses that want to sell products through the platform, including the ability to tag products in Pins (posts on Pinterest) and a new Pinterest Shopping API.

Pinterest will gradually make the new tools available to all users

The goal of these new tools is, according to the company, “to create new shopping experiences for potential customers and also for those who want to sell their products through Pinterest.”

With the new Pinterest Shopping API, sellers will have access to a whole catalog of new tools and management functions that will allow them to sell their products more efficiently. As Pinterest has pointed out, they will be able to show the characteristics of their products and their availability with an accuracy level of 97%, so that users obtain up-to-date information in practically all the queries and searches they make.

The new product labeling in Pins will allow merchants to make their content showing scenes of daily life also be shopping Pins. Thus, they will be able to add products from their catalog to images that are not precisely product images.

In these contents, users will be able to buy products directly, those that they find in the images. According to Pinterest, the purchase intention increases by 70% when using this type of tool, as the initial tests it has carried out have shown.

On the other hand, Pinterest has also added video tools in the product catalogs. Thus, merchants can offer prospective customers a view of their products from multiple angles before making a purchase decision.

Lastly, Pinterest has also launched a “Shop” tab on business profiles, which will allow merchants to display their shoppable products more easily and quickly, with updated descriptions and an interface adapted to mobile navigation. .

All these tools have already been launched in the United States, and will reach the rest of the markets in the coming weeks or months, without Pinterest having specified dates.

