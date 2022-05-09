Pinterest launches its self-help tools in Spain and Latin America

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Pinterest launched its search tools for activities for emotional well-being (Compassionate Search) in the United States in 2019, and since then it had expanded its use to 11 other countries, although none were Spanish-speaking.

However, the company has now announced that these functions for emotional well-being are coming to Spain and some Latin American countries. They are currently available in 12 countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India, the Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Brazil, and Germany.

According to Pinterest, searches will be available in the coming weeks in France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Sweden, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile. To access all the search activities for social wellbeing, all you have to do is type #PinterestWellbeing or #BienestarenPinterest.

What Emotional Well-Being Searches Like on Pinterest

This new tool that is now available in Spain and some Latin American countries is a collection of interactive activities that Pinterest users can try to improve their mood if they feel stressed, anxious, sad or trying to manage difficult emotions.

With this feature, when a user searches for words like “sadness” or “anxiety at work” on Pinterest, they will receive recommendations to access support resources in times of need. For example, they can be shown a prompt that invites them to explore recommended activities such as the “Accept Your Emotions” exercise, which provides the necessary steps to practice self-compassion.

According to data from Pinterest, in the last year, searches related to stress and improving health have grown considerably on the platform, to the point that 80% of those surveyed by the company feel more positive thanks to the tools that the social search engine owns.

Among the most popular mental health searches on Pinterest are mental health quotes and quotes, stress-related searches, anxiety affirmations, mood quotes for a tough day, and positive lock screen quotes of the telephone.

In the same way, searches such as “How to support someone in matters of mental health”, “Emotional awareness”, “Calming techniques”, “Art for a healthy mind” and “Art to express yourself”, among others, have also experienced significant growth. .

