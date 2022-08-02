HomeTech NewsPinterest launches an app to create collages

Pinterest launches an app to create collages

By Brian Adam
Pinterest launched a new app that goes beyond saving and sharing images on boards.

The new app, called Shuffles, combines tools to create collages and mood boards in just a few steps.

New app to create collages from IOS

Beyond boards and pins, Pinterest wants users to have a new tool to create collages. Creations that can be created from the images that we have saved on Pinterest or the photographs that are taken with the mobile camera.

Shuffles is the name of this app, which is only available for iOS users, and has some interesting features. For example, you can cut specific elements within an image to paste in the collage, add animations, effects, among other possibilities.

5 iOS 15 features that you can now take advantage of on your iPhone

There are also some basic features for editing the images, like options to rotate, resize, layer, etc. With all these tools, users will be able to create photo collages or mood boards of designs, ideas, etc.

If you don’t know where to start, the Pinterest app allows you to use other users’ “Shuffles” as a base and then add a personal touch. Just like Pinterest boards, shuffles can be kept private to share with friends only, or shared in public groups.

As a Pinterest spokesperson mentioned to TC, this app is part of one of their internal experimental products team’s projects:

Shuffles is a standalone app created by TwoTwenty, the innovative Pinterest incubator team. Shuffles is an engaging way to create, post, and share visual content

At the moment, this app is only available by invitation. So if you want to try the dynamics that the application proposes, you will have to join the waiting list that you will find on its home page.

