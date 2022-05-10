Pinterest has a new app for live broadcasts

Pinterest launched an application for creators who use the platform to share their content.

It is an app for iOS and Android that will facilitate live streaming on Pinterest without having to resort to third-party tools.

New Pinterest app for content creators

Pinterest launched a new dedicated app for content creators to help them with live broadcasts, Pinterest TV Studio. Unlike any app for live broadcasts, this option will allow users to use “multiple devices for different camera angles”.

As mentioned in TC, the dynamic is simple, but it will require users to enter some code provided by Pinterest to access the functions offered by the app for live streaming.

The Pinterest team has not commented on the launch of the app, so there are not many details about how it works yet. This may be a test you’re running with a select group of creators, or you want to gradually roll out the tool across different markets.

Let’s remember that Pinterest has launched several initiatives around the video format, following the same dynamic that we see in most of the popular social platforms. For example, last year it announced Pinterest TV, which combines a series of video episodes that are updated daily. They are live programs with creators and influencers who specialize in different topics, such as food, fashion, beauty, etc.

On the other hand, last year Pinterest also signed up for live events with a 3-day virtual event. More than 20 creators participated in the live sessions covering different themes. So it is not surprising that it continues to experiment with new initiatives to encourage content creators to continue betting on the platform’s live broadcasts.