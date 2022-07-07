Pinterest gives new impetus to the global expansion of its ads program

Pinterest continues with the global expansion of its advertising program, reinforcing its presence in Latin America now arriving in Chile, Argentina and Colombia, which are added to the markets of Brazil and Mexico, where the Pinterest ads program was already available since last year.

In this way, users of the new markets will be able to find the inspiration they need to purchase clothing, home accessories, or even plan their vacations, among other aspects, thanks to the fact that advertisers in these markets can now exhibit their products and services within Pinterest, with advertisers from businesses of any size being able to participate and choosing from various types of ad formats and audience targeting options.



[mb_related_posts1]

The platform highlights that 97% of the search queries made by users do not include a brand and only have two or three terms, making it an effective platform for advertisers to reach new customers with their services and products.

This expansion of the ad program comes shortly after Pinterest took it to the testing phase with a group of companies as early partners for these markets (Chile, Argentina and Colombia), with the participation of companies such as Tiendas Paris (of the Cencosud group) or agencies like Publicis Groupe, who are already creating their own ad campaigns.

According to André Loureiro, Managing Director of Pinterest for Latin America:

Pinterest stands out as a positive environment where consumers come to seek inspiration for what to do or buy next. We offer businesses of all sizes the opportunity to connect with consumers at an early stage of decision making, and we are proud to expand our global advertising program to three new countries in our region: Chile, Argentina and Colombia.

But in addition to these three new countries, the global expansion of the advertising program has also reached other international markets, such as the Japanese, which arrived at the beginning of this year, so over time we will see more impulses of this program reaching new international markets.

There is no doubt that Pinterest is becoming an entire e-commerce platform, also bringing a multitude of initiatives that equal or improve existing experiences on other platforms.

[mb_related_posts2]

Interested businesses have everything they need to know to connect with new users on Pinterest through the Pinterest business site.