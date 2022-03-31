Tech NewsAppsPinterest

Pinterest changes its rules to combat misinformation

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Pinterest users have been receiving an email in the last few hours notifying of certain changes in the Search Platform’s Use Policy.

The changes aim to combat misinformation about climate change on Pinterest

Specifically, the company is providing notice of a major update to the Advertising and Community Guidelines (“Guidelines”) to expand existing prohibitions against misinformation and conspiracy theories, as well as add new prohibitions. against misleading information about climate change.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

These changes will come into force on April 5and anyone who uses Pinterest thereafter is assumed to accept the changes introduced in the Platform’s Usage Policy.

Read:

AirPods Pro spatial audio: what it is, how it is used and what content is supported

It’s important to be aware of the changes because they may affect what content each user can save or share on Pinterest. As announced by the company, the news will apply to all content, which includes the Pins that users publish and also the ads that can be published on the platform.

What changes does Pinterest introduce in its Use Policy?

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Pinterest mainly introduces two types of changes: those that are aimed at the user community and those that directly affect advertising.

-Changes for the User Community. Pinterest already includes guidelines in its Community Guidelines that address false content that may harm the well-being, safety, or trust of members.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Although this already means a ban on posting content with health cospiracy theories or disinformation, Pinterest wants to expressly expand the bans to explicitly reference misinformation and disinformation regarding climate change.

-Changes regarding Advertising. Pinterest has also announced that it will ban any ads that contain false or misleading information about climate change, although it has not specified on what basis it will determine that content is misleading or not. It also claims to update its rules to explicitly ban any ads that include conspiracy theories, misinformation or misinformation about climate change.

Read:

Google plans to add more features to the Google Assistant

.

Previous articleMan arrested after massive heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Clondalkin
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Man arrested after massive heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Clondalkin

A man in his 30s was arrested after a massive heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Clondalkin last...
Android

The hidden speed test on your TV with Android TV is in the Netflix app: this is how it works

Doing an Internet speed test on a television is not an easy task, since these meters...
Gaming

The House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones already has a date

Announced two years ago, we finally have news of the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the...
Apple

Apple also opens up to payments outside the App Store for Netflix, Spotify and others

After the move of Google with which the Mountain View house began to open up to payments outside...

© 2021 voonze.com.