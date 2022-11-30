Pinterest cancels its project that allowed us to earn money with publications

It is very difficult to monetize the content we post on Pinterest. Virtually no users click on the posts, so we only had the creator awards program, a program that Pinterest just canceled.

We are talking about the Creator Rewards program, which allowed creators to earn money by creating content and achieving previously defined engagement goals.

Today, November 30, 2022, will be the last day, although they say goodbye saying that they are thinking of new formulas to encourage creators to continue looking for their business model within the platform.

This program was based on Idea Pins, a video format introduced by the company in 2021.

Pinterest will pay a one-time bonus to creators who participated in at least one goal, but they haven’t said how much money they’ll pay out, or how many users it will transfer to.

The rewards program had $20 million invested, plus they had a creator fund of $500,000 in 2021, with $1.2 million more this year, making it clear that Pinterest makes it a priority to reward creators, just as it does Youtube or TikTok.

Projects that continue are paid partnerships by turning Idea Pins into ads.

With the number of creators being born every day, it’s hard to split the pie in decent numbers, so the rewards policy is increasingly difficult to define.