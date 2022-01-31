Pinterest already allows you to try furniture and home accessories with Augmented Reality

In addition to trying beauty products without having to physically have them, Pinterest is extending its Augmented Reality technology so that starting today, users can also try out furniture and other home accessories, virtually inserting them into their own physical spaces through the Lens camera option of the mobile app for Android and iOS.

For the launch of the Test function with Augmented Reality for Home Decoration, is counting on the collaboration of American retailers such as Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm and Wayfai, for which this novelty is available, for now, for users in the United States, but the company is already working to take it globalfor which we will see new associations in this regard.



One more step in the evolution of your shopping experiences

The most characteristic is that in this launch, Pinterest is counting on 80,000 buyable Pins against the existing 14,000 buyable Pins for the beauty product test category.

The interest in Test Pins versus standard Pins is such that Pinterest thinks that: “users are 5 times more likely to buy Test Pins than standard Pins”

The mechanics to make use of the Home Decoration Test function with Augmented Reality is as follows:

When browsing and searching for Home Decoration products, users will find a series of Tested Pins in the list of results identified with a symbol in the upper left.

It will be enough for them to click on any of these pins in which they are interested and then click on the option «Try it in your space». The next thing is the selection of the area where to locate the product virtually.

Once chosen, the product will appear virtually in the indicated place, allowing users to move around the environment to better understand how it could look from different perspectives if they decide to go for their purchase.

Its arrival coincides at a time when the mobile phone has become the preferred purchase channel for 34% of users worldwide, according to Collison’s Foresights Factory, with 40% of global consumers who have made purchases from their mobile devices since the start of the pandemic.

More information: Pinterest