Pinterest allows you to share your ‘Stories’ on other social networks

Pinterest has activated its Idea Pins sharing function – the name given to its “Stories” and which have been available in Spain since July 2021 – on other social platforms.

Thus, users of the social search engine for ideas can now download Idea Pins and share them on other channels, including Instagram and Facebook. Of course, the contents are downloaded with a watermark and end with a business card that shows the name of the user on Pinterest and also the name of the creator.

The objective of this measure is that the original content created in Idea Pins can reach more audiences inside and outside of Pinterest, thus improving its reach. The one that carries a watermark imitates, for example, the contents of TikTok, which are also shared on other platforms with the company’s logo but do not obtain less viralization for that reason.

How to share an Idea Pin on another social network

To share an Idea Pin to Facebook or Instagram Stories, simply select the Facebook Stories or Instagram Stories icon in the sharing menu and a download will begin. Once the download is complete, you will be taken to the Facebook or Instagram app with the story creation flow open and the watermarked Idea Pins video already inserted. It can then be edited and published.

Facebook (now Meta) platforms are not the only ones where you can share an Idea Pin. The download option offers the ability to quickly save and upload watermarked Idea Pins content to platforms like Snapchat and TikTok.

Unlike Instagram or Facebook Stories, Idea Pins -which have a similar format, with vertical publication, editing and musical effects- do not disappear 24 hours after publication. They are durable and allow creators to grow their audience on Pinterest.

