PineNote is a tablet with a ‘hackable’ electronic ink screen and not suitable for the faint of heart: it is sold without an operating system

Electronic ink tablets are not new: at EuroXlivewe analyzed the reMarkable 2 based on a Linux operating system some time ago. now it comes a unique proposal by Pine64, a reference in the segment of Linux-based devices, and which proposes a proposal that is reminiscent of the latter.

Its about PineNote, a 10.1-inch e-ink screen tablet with pen support that, while available, is hard to recommend for most users. The reason is simple: it does not even have a pre-installed operating system, and there is practically no software for it because what the company wants is to be bought and promoted by developers.

You cook it, you eat it

The tablet was introduced last summer and reached early developers in December through an invite system. Now anyone can buy it for $399, but the problem is that this is not a tablet for the conventional user. This can be seen in the name of the product itself, which bears the surname ‘Developer Edition’ alluding to its clear orientation towards developers.

PineNote does not come with a pre-installed operating system by default, and instead what you have is a bootloader (boot loader) that allows developers to get it to boot with various Linux distributions that, yes, must be adapted to this product in order to work with it.

There are actually no ready-made Linux distribution images for PineNote, so you basically have to recompile them before you can install them. There is already some progress and some have managed to make it run with Debian or Alpine LinuxBut the obstacles do not end there.

Although the display driver works, there is still work to be done and features to polish, and the goal is basically to have a fully functional Linux tablet with a Linux distribution that can take advantage of despite the low refresh rate of these electronic ink screens.

It is already possible to also enable the touch screen, audio playback or the use of the USB port —for example to use a USB keyboard—, but for example there are things like microphone or Bluetooth connectivity that still doesn’t work.

So this is it, this is my @thepine64 #PineNote running #ArchLinuxARM and #XFCE desktop. There are still many things that needs to be done, even booting without UART isn’t possible yet. But it’s getting there. pic.twitter.com/ViAZoQtSlZ — Danct12 (@RealDanct12) January 10, 2022

There are those who have already managed to make the tablet work with other distributions such as Arch Linux in its version for ARM and with the XFCE desktop environment, but again feature and hardware support is limited.

The PineNote is governed by a processor ARM Rockchip RK3566 with four Cortex-A55 cores, in addition to having 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB of eMMC storage capacity. The electronic ink screen with 16 levels of gray has the aforementioned 10.1-inch diagonal and a resolution of 1,404 x 1,872 pixels.

Pine64’s proposal could almost be described as experimental, but if you are a developer and you are intrigued by these types of solutions, PineNote may be for you. And if the tablet is successful with that community, it may end up becoming a much more interesting proposition for end users.