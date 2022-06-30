Pine64 announces its single board computer for RISC-V

- Advertisement -

Pine64 has made a name for itself in recent years by offering low-cost hardware including smartphones, laptops, mini-PCs, and various ARM-based developments. He has now submitted a single board computer for the RISC-V platform.

In case you don’t know her, say it’s about the most promising hardware architecture when looking for the «Open Source chip«. The project is the responsibility of the foundation of the same name, RISC-V, and has been growing in number of sponsors since it was born in 2010 at the Californian University of Berkeley. Today it has companies as important as Google, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Samsung, Western Digital, IBM or Micron as platinum members and welcomes others as significant as Microsoft.

Its objective is to develop a new design of open source chip based on the RISC architecture that offers a more economical (and open) way of manufacturing semiconductors for current applications and all the new technologies that are coming for autonomous vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality or data centers.

According to the announcement, the SBC board for RISC-V will offer performance comparable to the Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor that the company uses for another of its developments, the Quartz64. The integrated graphics will be an Imagination Technologies BXE-2-32, with “level entry” features.

Pine64 says that the board will have a form factor with size of 133 x 80 x 19mm. Slightly larger than a Raspberry Pi Model B, but with extra room for a PCIe slot and other I/O connectors. It will be available in versions with 4 or 8 Gbytes of RAM and will have support for USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet.

The Pine64 model will be one more of those that are coming to the market and for now it will be intended for testing and development, but it is important to achieve the involvement of a greater number of manufacturers. And extend its use to more “consumable” devices such as smartphones. Is on the way.

