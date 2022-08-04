Pimped Konami classic “Amazing Bomberman” comes to Apple Arcade

The Japanese game manufacturer is reviving the gameplay from 1983 – and adding music to it. The game is only available with a subscription.

and the long-established Japanese game house Konami have added another title to the iPhone group’s cloud gaming portfolio: this time a new incarnation of “ ” is added, which is called “ Bomberman”.

Solve problems with small bombs

Luckily it’s only a game: Because in “Bomberman” you solve problems with cleverly placed explosive devices. boom! Already obstacles and enemies are cleared out of the way. Also known as Dynablaster, the series has been delighting fans since the 1980s and now joins the Apple Arcade catalog in the form of Amazing Bomberman.

In the special arcade mode, the well-known game principle from 1983 with single and multiplayer is taken up and expanded to include the element of music. The playing fields sometimes change to the rhythm of the music. The latter was composed by international artists and is not just background music, but an important element of the game. It’s new at first, but it’s fun.

Until the last note fades away

Not only the arenas for up to four players are shaped by the music. The songs also set the time frame for multiplayer battles. Players have time until the last note to fight for the highest number of points – whoever is in the lead is in the limelight. Different types of bombs and game items with special abilities provide further variety.

Amazing Bomberman is available August 5th as part of Apple Arcade for Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV. The subscription costs around 5 euros per month. That covers all costs – commendably, there are no in-app purchases, advertising, or excessive tracking. Konami also has Frogger and Castlevania for Apple Arcade. The service allows offline games to be downloaded to iPhone, iPad or Mac. It should be noted, however, that titles are only rented – it is quite possible that games will disappear from the range again when Apple’s contracts with the developers end. (with material from the dpa)



(bsc)

