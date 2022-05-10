Pile of household furniture dumped in Meath as gardai search for perpetrator

Gardai have warned the public to always check waste collectors permits after a large pile of furniture was dumped in Meath.

The illegal dumping happened in the Hayestown area of Navan.

Officers have urged people to always ask a waste collector for their permit, as giving your rubbish to someone working illegally can result in you being fined or convicted.

A garda spokesperson said on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page: “If you give your waste to an illegal collector you can end up with a fine or conviction.

“A list of authorised collectors can be found at www.nwcpo.ie. All authorised collectors will carry a Waste Collection Permit, a receipt is not a Waste Collection Permit.

“If you see an advertisement for rubbish collection on social media, please reply by asking for a permit number.”

They also appealed to anyone with information on those behind the dumping to get in contact.

They said: ” If anyone has information that could help identify the culprit(s) please contact the Litter Warden at [email protected] or Navan Garda Station on 046-9079930.”

