Pile of household furniture dumped in Meath as gardai search for perpetrator

280030462 359523236208422 1581720269824734628 n.jpg
280030462 359523236208422 1581720269824734628 n.jpg

Gardai have warned the public to always check waste collectors permits after a large pile of furniture was dumped in Meath.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The illegal dumping happened in the Hayestown area of Navan.

Officers have urged people to always ask a waste collector for their permit, as giving your rubbish to someone working illegally can result in you being fined or convicted.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Jet ski crashes into O’Connell Bridge

A garda spokesperson said on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page: “If you give your waste to an illegal collector you can end up with a fine or conviction.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“A list of authorised collectors can be found at www.nwcpo.ie. All authorised collectors will carry a Waste Collection Permit, a receipt is not a Waste Collection Permit.

“If you see an advertisement for rubbish collection on social media, please reply by asking for a permit number.”

They also appealed to anyone with information on those behind the dumping to get in contact.

They said: ” If anyone has information that could help identify the culprit(s) please contact the Litter Warden at [email protected] or Navan Garda Station on 046-9079930.”

Read more: Dublin chipper says you can eat their food ‘5 times a week’ and stay healthy

Read more: Unused west Dublin train station will need multi-million refurbishment before opening

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR