Piggy, a creative way to create and share documents from your mobile

A business card, a CV, an invitation to an event, a job report… there is a very interesting way to create certain documents, an application that allows you to create presentations with attractive results, perfect for sending from your mobile.

This is Piggy, an app from which we can create practically any document from the mobile, using templates, interactive elements and animations so that the documents look like TikTok videos.

The recipient only has to open the link received to access Piggy’s servers and thus view the document, without the need to create an account or install anything, already in the appropriate format for reading from a mobile device.

Use Piggy to create mobile presentations, documents, photo books, memes, invitations, greeting cards, blog posts, and anything else you can imagine.

The objective is to transmit easy-to-read information from the mobile, very useful for specific contexts, since I don’t see myself doing a company accounting report with Piggy.

Here is the presentation:

As you can see, it’s an app that makes it easy and fun to create content in a mobile format that incorporates everything we love about social media: videos, gifs, polls, audio, links, and more.

Here are some examples made with Piggy:

– A video presentation

– A questionnaire

– An invitation

As you can see, we have to scroll down to see the different pages of the presentation, pages that can contain various elements to make reading more enjoyable.

You can install Piggy from piggy.to