PicWish, to remove the background of an image from PC or mobile device

There are many options that help us remove the of an , but few are as practical and easy to use as the one I’m going to tell you about today.

This is PicWish, an application available for PC and , with the option to remove the background of several images at the same time, in batches.

PicWish is offering now, and for the next 48 hours, an activation code that can be used by anyone, only valid for mobile. It is the EB7F5-40016-E71KT-987A0, and you can activate it at picwish.com/gift-code-redemption.

PicWish for mobile

The app, available for iOS and Android, allows us to remove funds in a few seconds.

PicWish allows you to remove background from images one by one or in batches, put white background, change the background of an image, remove unwanted objects, remove any watermark from an image, add shadow to photos, make png transparent and change the image size.

The objective is to bring the technology closer to any user, whether novice or professional, so that we only have to load the object and let PicWish return the clear and defined object with a transparent background, or using a template from the existing ones in the application. .

With the premium version, available under code EB7F5-40016-E71KT-987A0, you can export the results in high resolution.

PicWish API

It is not just an app that removes backgrounds, as they also have an API that can be used by other apps. In this way, if your app needs to remove funds, you can use PicWish’s intelligence by accessing its API so that it does the work, obtaining only the result.

The API enables intelligent image recognition, being useful for many professional areas, including online stores, car dealers, marketing, fashion and design platforms, etc.

The goal of the PicWish API is to accurately separate photo subjects from their background, and is capable of removing complex backgrounds, recognizing hair with high precision, removing gaps to make them transparent, and highlighting edges naturally.



The PicWish API is powered by deep learning models trained on billions of real-world images, and uses a highly scalable and redundant server that is up and running over 98% of the time. It can handle thousands of images at the same time.

They also provide API documentation for integration and support from a professional team always available at the link picwish.com/en/photo-enhancer-api-doc.

On the other hand, they always keep data privacy and security in mind, in fact the uploaded data and results will be deleted once the API request is finished.

What does PicWish offer?

As you can see on their website, we can upload an image directly so that the background of the image is removed. The platform detects the main figure using Artificial Intelligence, and removes the rest in order to obtain a PNG with transparency.

But there are other functions available in the menu as it also offers photo retouching, face enhancement, image quality enhancement, compressor and system to crop a photo without installing anything.

How PicWish works

These systems generally require that the main figure, the one that wants to be cut out, be very different from the background, but thanks to Artificial Intelligence, there does not need to be a huge contrast. PicWish has been trained with millions of real images, so that once the image is identified, it is easier to find the outline and extract the final image.

Once we get the cropped image, we can put the background we want, obtaining adequate realism. Of course, the final image can be edited with any editor to add lights and shadows that increase realism.

download and coupon

If what you want is to use PicWish from your computer or mobile, you can go directly to picwish.com/es/download and select the desired platform. You can install it on Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad or android .

Remember that for the next 48 hours you can use the activation coupon EB7F5-40016-E71KT-987A0 to enjoy all the features of the mobile version. To do this, it is necessary to activate it from the link picwish.com/gift-code-redemption.