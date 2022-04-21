Tech News

PicWish, to edit and delete the background of an image online

By: Brian Adam

Date:

There are many applications that are capable of erasing the background of a photo, something that is done quite well if the main object is well focused and manages to differentiate itself from the rest without problems.

AI tools help a lot in this work, since they identify if what we want to separate is a vase, a dog or a person, and from there it looks for the contours with advantage, knowing what it is about.

Well-known platforms such as Canva already have an editor capable of erasing the background and leaving it transparent, and in the article 5 sites to increase the quality of your photos, we already discussed other options that manage to improve the photo in general.

Today I will talk about picwish.com, a very simple and practical online application. We just have to upload the photo and press a button. In addition, it also offers other basic editing functions, such as image cropping, background changer and others.

Within its website we can find from the possibility of increasing the size of a photo without significant losses being generated, to others that compress the image as tinypng would do, for example.

Once we upload the image whose background we want to erase, we will see the result next to the original, with the “Download” button so that we can download the resulting PNG, with the single image to integrate it where we want.

As you can see, there are more and more solutions that do the job, and in this case they include an API so that we can use their intelligence on external platforms, although in this case it does have an associated cost.

Brian Adam
