Pictures show wreckage after garda and teenage girl involved in horror smash in south Dublin

An investigation will be launched after a Garda car was involved in a crash which left a young woman seriously injured.

Pictures show the extensive damage to the front left of the Mini Cooper and the front of the Garda vehicle.

The two-vehicle crash happened near traffic lights on the Deansgrange Road, Dublin, in the early hours of Saturday,

The teenager, who had a novice sticker on her car, is in St Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries, while the officer, who is in his 30s, was treated for non-life threatening wounds.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman Commission.









A Garda spokesman confirmed: “As this incident involved an on duty official Garda vehicle, this matter has been referred to GSOC.”

The watchdog will interview witnesses and track down any footage of the incident.

The garda will also be interviewed by GSOC investigators as will the woman when she has recovered enough to do so.

GSOC expect to be made aware of the incident and launch an investigation.

A spokesman said: “With regard to your query, GSOC has not as yet received a referral from An Garda Siochana under section 102 of the Garda Siochana Act, 2005, regarding this incident. We note, however, indications in the press today that a referral will be forthcoming.

“Should a referral of the incident be made, GSOC will begin an examination of the matter per its standard practice.”

Section 102 of the Garda Siochana Act, 2005, provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate the conduct of a member of the Garda Siochana may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

