Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode has arrived on YouTube for iOS

YouTube announced the start of implementation and support of picture-in-picture mode for all iOS users in the United States, plus its YouTube Premium subscribers worldwide.

This feature now allows iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue watching the content in a small pop-up window. window while doing other things on their devices.

[mb_related_posts1]

Picture in Picture mode comes to YouTube for iOS

Picture-in-Picture support was previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the United States, but is now available to all YouTube users in the United States. For other countries, a premium subscription is required to access the picture-in-picture feature. Picture-in-picture is available for non-music videos for US non-subscribers, and won’t be available for music unless you have a premium subscription.

Google confirmed last year that picture-in-picture support would be rolled out to both premium and non-paying YouTube users and has been in testing, but it took some time for the feature to roll out to everyone. “We recognize that this has been a slow release for a highly requested feature”, reads the support article on picture-in-picture. YouTube said it wants “thank everyone who shared feedback during the experiments and patiently waited for this moment”.

To use picture-in-picture in the YouTube app, simply select a video to watch, then sign out of YouTube by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. The video will be transferred to a mini player that can be moved around the screen.

The picture-in-picture feature is available for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ devices running iOS and iPadOS 15 and higher. If any eligible devices still don’t have access to this feature, it will be rolled out over the next few days.