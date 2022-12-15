Picture-in-picture coming to WhatsApp video calls on iPhone by 2023

- Advertisement -

Today, the well-known instant messaging service, WhatsApp arrives to confirm their plans to introduce the feature of image in image or Picture-in-picture for video calls from your iPhone from the following year. Starting in 2023, the function will come to your device in the app, however it is still in beta phase with experiments for a few users. But the company is clear that the deployment of the feature globally for the following year, that is to say practically nothing.

Functions this year

WhatsApp continues with multiple updates and issues that it added to the application, with various improvements for all users. So now it announces through a blog post that it focused on some old features that they integrated into video calls and audio calls during the current year. Below you can find a small summary of the improvements that the messaging service added in 2022:

Calls from 32 people: During this year, WhatsApp added calls, as well as video calls from your mobile with a capacity of up to 32 people, which is up to 4 times more people than usual.

During this year, WhatsApp added calls, as well as video calls from your mobile with a capacity of up to 32 people, which is up to 4 times more people than usual. Message or mute participants: Now, you can long press on the contact you want to perform the action, in this way you can enlarge the video or audio image. In the same way you can silence or send a private message without having to leave the call.

Now, you can long press on the contact you want to perform the action, in this way you can enlarge the video or audio image. In the same way you can silence or send a private message without having to leave the call. call link: A really useful function in multiple cases, because if you get a call unexpectedly or to prepare it ahead of time, you can now easily access the link to share it with your group or contacts and invite them.

A really useful function in multiple cases, because if you get a call unexpectedly or to prepare it ahead of time, you can now easily access the link to share it with your group or contacts and invite them. Shapes with colored waves: A particular feature that can help you see who you’re talking to even if the camera is off.

A particular feature that can help you see who you’re talking to even if the camera is off. In-call banner notifications: Now you can clearly see if a new member joins your group call.

Picture-in-Picture in WhatsApp video calls

These functions may already have been available for some time for all WhatsApp users, yes there are functions that they also want to be integrated.

During this beginning of December, users who test the new features of WhatsApp found that the company is testing support for picture-in-picture video calls with iPhone. This WhatsApp function is still in the testing phase, however its soon launch would be just around the corner.

Picture-in-Picture coming to iOS in video calls by 2023, gives the possibility to carry out different tasks at the same time while you are in the call, this due to the minimized video screen for calls.

At the moment, it is only known that the function will arrive on the iPhone during the following year, but the exact month is not known.