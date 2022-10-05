PicPay will distribute BRL 1 million in prizes to company card customers

In a new promotional campaign announced this Tuesday (4), PicPay announced that it will distribute BRL 1 million in prizes to PicPay Card usersa credit/debit card without annuity made available by the company to users of the wallet, including several special benefits, such as payment of slips in up to 12 installments and cashback. According to the statement, for every BRL 20 in debit or credit purchases, between October 5th and December 26th, PicPay users can win a lucky number to compete for exclusive prizes that will be offered during the period. promotional campaign “I’m with PicPay Card, I’m awarded”.

To compete is very simple, just register on the website (access) and make purchases from R$ 20 on your debit or credit card. The promotion is valid for any purchase or payment, such as boletos or Pix, made with PicPay Card, also reaching in-person and online transactions. - Advertisement - According to the company, customers also have other ways to win lucky numbers to compete for 800 prizes of R$500, eight prizes of R$50,000 and a final prize of R$200,000, such as acquiring and activating the multiple card or debit card, hire insurance with coverage for the PicPay Card or register the payment of the invoice in automatic debit.





In the case of purchases made at PicPay Store with the card the user will receive twice as many numbers that will be linked to the account to participate in the draw. For now, it is not yet possible to access the campaign website, which will be available to everyone from tomorrow, 5. China cuts the power and cryptocurrencies fall again

