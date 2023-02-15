5G News
PicPay operates as a Payment Initiator allowing you to make Pix with balance from other banks

PicPay operates as a Payment Initiator allowing you to make Pix with balance from other banks

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
PicPay operates as a Payment Initiator allowing you to make Pix with balance from other banks
PicPay, a digital payments platform, announced this Tuesday (14) the company’s progress in the integration system with Open Finance with the consent of one million people to share information with other institutions, including both traditional banks and digital services, such as Nubank, Marcado Pago, among others.

With this newly achieved novelty, the account starts to act as a Payment Initiator allowing users to make Pix using the balance of other banks for PicPay without leaving the application. The feature aims to provide greater convenience for consumers by integrating the account balance of other companies on a single platform.

According to information, the function will be available both to users who have already given consent to share data and to the entire active base of more than 30 million people. At the time of the transaction, the user will see the other integrated accounts and will only need to select which one he wants to bring the money from.

In addition to being able to ‘cash in’ from other banks, with Open Finance, PicPay users can also organize their expenses by categories with ‘My Finances’, find out where the data is shared with the ‘Open Finance Hub’ and they can even have a better and more complete analysis of their financial life with Score.

PicPay headquarters. (Image: Disclosure).
Did you like this news released by PicPay? Tell us, comment!

