PicPay operates as a Payment Initiator allowing you to make Pix with balance from other banks

PicPay, a digital payments platform, announced this Tuesday (14) the company’s progress in the integration system with Open Finance with the consent of one million people to share information with other institutions, including both traditional banks and digital services, such as Nubank, Marcado Pago, among others.

With this newly achieved novelty, the account starts to act as a Payment Initiator allowing users to make Pix using the balance of other banks for PicPay without leaving the application. The feature aims to provide greater convenience for consumers by integrating the account balance of other companies on a single platform.