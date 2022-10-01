PicPay offers 15% cashback when purchasing the FIFA 23 game

announced this Friday (30), exclusive advantages for digital wallet users who choose to purchase Xbox or PlayStation credit through the Store, a marketplace available in the app (Android and iOS), for the purchase of the recently launched FIFA 23, a football game presented today by EA Sports. According to the company, gift cards purchased with a value of R$ 299 will have 15% (R$ 44.85) directly in the account with the offer valid only this Friday. With this promotion, the game costs R$ 254.15 when you choose to add money to your consoles virtual wallet and buy the title at a discount.

As the company explains, through the in-app store it is possible to buy credits from different companies in cash with an account balance or through a credit card. This option is available to all app users by simply accessing the “PicPay Store” option on the main menu, choosing the desired partner, setting the gift card value and completing the purchase. - Advertisement - PlayStation and Xbox gift cards are part of the gamer universe partners catalog on the Store, which also benefits for games such as Free Fire, Valorant, League of Legends, as well as gift cards for Nintendo and Roblox, among other games and services available on the marketplace.

purchasing-the-FIFA-23-game.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



Recently, the e-commerce platform KaBuM! announced the arrival of another new batch of the PlayStation 5 console to its product stock, but this time including an extra controller and the FIFA 23 game in the box; prices start from R$ 4,299.90 with limited availability. You can now download Crash Bandicoot: On The Run !: know how Buy using the card below:

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

