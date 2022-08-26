Photosonic, new alternative to Dall-E Mini to generate images from text

The ability to from text, from the ease of a web browser, has highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence as a resource.

Dall-E Mini is the most popular tool in this segment. Recently, without going very far, the we compare with stable diffusion, an interesting . Now, we present a new option that adds to the list: .

- Advertisement -

A new tool to generate images from a written description

Under the wing of Writesonic, an AI-powered writing tool, a sister platform was unveiled, dedicated to generating images from a text description. The tool is called photosonicworks through the browser and is also powered by an artificial intelligence system.

Its mode of use does not differ much from what is already known with Dall-E Mini. You simply have to write, ideally in English, a descriptive sentence of the image you imagine, so that the system generates it in a matter of a couple of seconds, offering only three alternatives in this case, unlike the nine offered by Dall-E Mini.

The generated images are offered for download at a resolution of 512×512 pixels, marked with the platform’s logo in the lower right corner.

- Advertisement -

In the words of Samanyou Garg, creator of the platform, “Photosonic can handle a wide range of inputs, from simple to complex, abstract to realistic, and natural to fantastical. You can also combine multiple inputs and generate images that combine them in a coherent and harmonious way”.

Access to Photosonic is totally free at the moment, while the tool remains in beta phase of development. While its developers seek to improve this resource and receive feedback on its operation, they have already considered for the future adding tools to edit or customize the generated results; save the images in the cloud of the platform, to keep them in a personal gallery; add social functions to the platform, to consolidate a community around it; and even add integrations to export the results directly to other platforms, such as WordPress, Medium or Canva, among others.

Although the images generated by this tool or a similar one are quite abstract (and even creepy, at times) for now, they are still interesting to use creatively in social networks, printed publications or other kinds of media.