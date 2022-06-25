HomeSocial NetworksFacebookPhotoshop Video Tutorial #5: Selections from The Beginners Basics Series

Photoshop Video Tutorial #5: Selections from The Beginners Basics Series

Social NetworksFacebookAppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
swq6nabke0o.jpg
swq6nabke0o.jpg
- Advertisement -

Brand new to Photoshop? Literally got hooked up on Adobe Creative Cloud last week? If so, more than likely you’re fumbling around trying to make sense of the damn thing, and are looking for some help. Online videos about Photoshop techniques number in the hundreds of thousands, and it’s quite likely you’ve watched at least half of those by now. If you’ve had trouble finding video tutorials for you, the bare bones beginner, then my Beginners Basics Series videos are for you, and I welcome you to check out Lesson #5: Selections. 

[mb_related_posts1]

I created the Beginners Basics Series for you, the complete and total beginner. A demographic I think is under-represented in the online video tutorial world for Photoshop. Video shows Photoshop CC14, with the interface modified to how I prefer it. Any version back to CS6 will still be relevant to this tutorial.  These videos and more can also be found on my Master Classes Facebook Page (warning: glamour).

The Ultimate Guide To The Frequency Separation Technique
  • TAGS

And if you’re after more intermediate or advanced Photoshop retouching information, remember that Fstoppers never lets you down on that subject.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

How to change notification sounds on iPhone

When it comes to personalizing your mobile, in addition to the wallpaper or the...
Tech News

Activision Blizzard will keep Bobby Kotick on the board of directors

Despite being criticized and singled out for the alleged role it played in creating...
Ireland

Members of Brian ‘King Ratt’ Rattigan’s mob suspects in west Dublin gangland shooting

Members of Brian “King Ratt” Rattigan’s mob have emerged as suspects in a...
Photoshop

Saving A Bad Retouch | Recovering Texture and Tone From an Overdone Retouch

Knowing when...

More like this

Instagram

Instagram Has a Problem With Female Bodies That Aren’t Skinny

Instagram’s censorship...
How to?

Update your new iPhone without losing your data

The arrival of the new iPhone SE 3 and now also, with the new...
Facebook

So you can convert a voice message to text in Telegram

Have you downloaded Telegram ? The app of British Emirati origin has grown in...

© 2021 voonze.com.