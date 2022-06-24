HomeSocial NetworksFacebookPhotoshop Video Tutorial #2: Layer Masks from The Beginners Basics Series

Photoshop Video Tutorial #2: Layer Masks from The Beginners Basics Series

Social NetworksFacebookAppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
d nzoqy8js.jpg
d nzoqy8js.jpg
- Advertisement -

Brand new to Photoshop? Literally got hooked up on Adobe Creative Cloud last week? If so, more than likely you’re fumbling around trying to make sense of the damn thing, and are looking for some help. Online videos about Photoshop techniques number in the hundreds of thousands, and it’s quite likely you’ve watched at least half of those by now. If you’ve had trouble finding video tutorials for you, the bare bones beginner, then my Beginners Basics Series videos are for you, and I welcome you to check out Lesson #2: Layer Masks.

[mb_related_posts1]

If I waxed evangelical enough about Layers being the most important tool in Photoshop, then I will say with confidence that Layer Masks comes in at #2, if not tied for #1. I separated the tools into two different videos to try to be as thorough as I can without babbling on and on for 45 min.

WhatsApp: what does the face with dotted lines mean and when to use it

I created the Beginners Basics Series for you, the complete and total beginner. A demographic I think is under-represented in the online video tutorial world for Photoshop. Video shows Photoshop CC14, with the interface modified to how I prefer it. Any version back to CS6 will still be relevant to this tutorial.  These videos and more can also be found on my Master Classes Facebook Page (warning: glamour).

And if you’re after more intermediate or advanced Photoshop retouching information, remember that Fstoppers never lets you down on that subject.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Analysis: A look at the EU Council’s decision on Ukraine and Moldova

Euronews correspondent Méabh Mc Mahon writes about the EU Council's decision to give candidate status...
Apps

How to get a refund from the Apple App Store

Buying on the Internet is something routine in our day to day, it is...
Tech News

AMD FSR 2.0 Coming to Xbox Dev Kits, PS5 Left Out for the Time being

Just a couple of days ago we saw that AMD FSR 2.0 had become...
Tech News

Photorealistic open source simulator for autonomous driving

Autonomous car makers rely on very expensive software that performs realistic driving simulations. ...

More like this

Facebook

So you can convert a voice message to text in Telegram

Have you downloaded Telegram ? The app of British Emirati origin has grown in...
How to?

Update your new iPhone without losing your data

The arrival of the new iPhone SE 3 and now also, with the new...
Instagram

Instagram Has a Problem With Female Bodies That Aren’t Skinny

Instagram’s censorship...

© 2021 voonze.com.